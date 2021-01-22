Pendal Group Limited Acquires 8,914 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

