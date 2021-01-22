Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,169. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,590,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,761,000 after purchasing an additional 329,535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 383,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.