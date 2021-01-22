Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) vs. BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Financial Survey

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and BlueCity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 12.63 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -114.08 BlueCity $107.18 million 3.42 N/A N/A N/A

BlueCity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 13 0 2.93 BlueCity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $137.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.55%. Given BlueCity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -6.48% -19.29% -7.77% BlueCity N/A N/A N/A

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

