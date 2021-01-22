PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Trading 31% Higher

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) shares traded up 31% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 8,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

