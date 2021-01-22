Peel Hunt Upgrades Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

