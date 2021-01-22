Peel Hunt Lowers KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

Peel Hunt lowered shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

