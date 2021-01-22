Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 620.40 ($8.11).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 719.56 ($9.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 677.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 590.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

