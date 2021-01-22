PEAKDEFI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,067.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $277,067.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.