PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.