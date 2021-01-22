PDS Planning Inc Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

