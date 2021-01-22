PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 4,091 Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

