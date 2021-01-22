PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.