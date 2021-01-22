Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in BP by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 149,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 75,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

