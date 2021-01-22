Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $579.37 million, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.