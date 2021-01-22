Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37.

Shares of SONO opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $9,351,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.