PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $151.47 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004367 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $151.47 million and $5.07 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00060858 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003316 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013634 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

