Parkgene Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,473.90 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $648,473.90 and $13.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00567696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.60 or 0.03854320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016711 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

