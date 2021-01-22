Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $279.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

