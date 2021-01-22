Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years.

PKBK opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

