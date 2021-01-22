Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

PK opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

