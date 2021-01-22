Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

