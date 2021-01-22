Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 461 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.