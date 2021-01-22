Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,618,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

