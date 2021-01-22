Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 390,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

