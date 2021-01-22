Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

