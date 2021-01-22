Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

