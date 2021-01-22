Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 5,394 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.92. 1,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,022. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.