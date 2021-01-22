Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.25. 3,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,370. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $451.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

