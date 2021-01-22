Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $14.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PARR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $737.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

