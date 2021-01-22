Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

