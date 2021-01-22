Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 114.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

