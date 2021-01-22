Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Palomar by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Palomar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,100 shares of company stock worth $7,379,875. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $97.63 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.58 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

