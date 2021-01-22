Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Shares Gap Up to $190.00

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.00, but opened at $198.50. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at $191.26, with a volume of 5,254 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.37. The firm has a market cap of £88.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.40%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

