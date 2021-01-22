PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 5.7% Higher

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.47. 156,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 81,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on PainReform in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

