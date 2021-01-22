PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.85

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 20045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

