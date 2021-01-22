PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of PD stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,783 shares of company stock worth $32,513,408. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PagerDuty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

