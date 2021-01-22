PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

