Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 5.1%

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 4,911,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,652,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $442.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.35.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

