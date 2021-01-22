Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $544.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.20, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

