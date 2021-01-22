Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 43,271 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

GE stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

