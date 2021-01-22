Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.35.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.