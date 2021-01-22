Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $243.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

