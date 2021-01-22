Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,595,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.