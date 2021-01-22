Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,319 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

