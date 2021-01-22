Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.50.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $289.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

