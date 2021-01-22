Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,446 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

