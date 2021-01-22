PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

PCAR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,840.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

