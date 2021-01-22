Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.52 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.