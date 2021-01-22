Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

