Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 35,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger acquired 5,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $132,450. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

